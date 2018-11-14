They’re ready for whatever it takes! Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman are making an effort to reconcile their romance, a source close to the estranged couple tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Dan and Aja are trying to work things out,” the insider reveals.

The Imagine Dragons frontman, 31, announced in late April that he and the Nico Vega vocalist, also 31, had called it quits after seven “beautiful years” of marriage. They share three daughters: Arrow, 6, and twins Coco and Gia, 19 months.

“Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” Reynolds tweeted at the time. “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

Two months later, the Grammy winner told Us exclusively that “life moves forward and we’re doing good.”

Reynolds sparked rumors that he and Volkman were working out their issues after he made it a point to thank her while accepting a Hollywood Film Award for his HBO documentary, Believer, earlier this month.

“Where are you, babe? Oh, there you are,” he said on stage while searching for the indie musician in the audience. “This is my girl, Aja, and she’s from Eugene, Oregon. … You sat at the table with me, and you talked with me, and you taught me. You’re the reason that I’m here. I love you.”

