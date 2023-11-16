This article has been corrected to note the relationship between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Timea Palacsik isn’t romantic.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is “enjoying his life and dating,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Schwarzenegger was spotted giving Hungarian actress Timea Palacsik a kiss on the cheek earlier this month. The source notes that Palacsik “have been in the same orbit for a while” due to their similar backgrounds, but are just friends.

“[They] got along very well,” the source adds. “They are always laughing and giggling.”

Schwarzenegger last dated physical therapist Heather Milligan starting in 2012, though it is not known when they called it quits. He was previously married to Maria Shriver from 1986 to 2011. The former governor of California and Shriver, 68, share four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher. Schwarzenegger is also father to son Joseph, whom he shares with former housekeeper Mildred “Patty” Baena.

Amid his marriage to Shriver, Schwarzenegger had an affair with Baena, now 62, and fathered her son.

“I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f–k-up,” he said in his Arnold documentary, which dropped on Netflix in May. “Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone. … I am going to have to live with it the rest of my life.”

Schwarzenegger and Shriver ultimately finalized their divorce in December 2021, six months before reaching a settlement. They agreed that Shriver would receive half of Schwarzenegger’s retirement accounts.

Following their breakup, Schwarzenegger and Shriver have put their issues aside to jointly raise their kids and grandkids. (Katherine, 33, and her husband, Chris Pratt, have two daughters. The MCU star, 44, also shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

“They really love [being grandparents],” Katherine previously told Us in December 2020. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing. It’s new roles that everyone’s really excited about, so I feel very blessed.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin