Taking it day by day. Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter shared an update on how the former president is faring three months after entering hospice care.

“They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” Jason, 47, said of his grandparents: Jimmy, 98, and Rosalynn Carter in an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, May 23.

Jason also noted that his grandparents — who have been married for more than 75 years — “know that they’re not in charge” but their “faith” was keeping them grounded. The politician’s grandson also shared how Jimmy was touched by the amount of support he’s received since announcing his decision to enter hospice.

“That’s been one of the blessings of the last couple of months,” Jason, who is the son of Jack Carter and Juliette “Judy” Langford, said of all the well wishes the 39th president of the United States of America has received since deciding to seek at-home hospice care in February. “He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it’s been gratifying to him for sure.”

On a lighter note, Jason also revealed his grandfather was enjoying his favorite ice cream, peanut butter. (Before becoming president in 1977, Jimmy was famously a peanut farmer.)

In February, Jimmy announced via his foundation, The Carter Center, that he was transitioning into end-of-life care after a series of short hospital visits.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center announced in a statement at the time. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Andrew Young, who served as the political figure’s U.N. Ambassador, told AP on Tuesday that he visited his former boss “a few weeks back” and was “very pleased” that the twosome laughed and joked “about old times.”

Jimmy lives in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, in the same home that he and Rosalynn, 95, have lived in since 1961. The couple share sons Jack, Chip, Jeff and daughter Amy. Among their four children, Jimmy and Rosalynn have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe Biden was the first sitting president to visit the Carter home in April 2021. The current president, 80, spent time with the Georgia native so he could pay his respects to his predecessor after Jimmy was unable to attend the inauguration earlier that year.

In addition to his impressive political career, the Navy veteran has volunteered his time with various charitable organizations, most notably Habitat for Humanity. Jimmy and Rosalynn have helped build, renovate and repair 4,390 homes in 14 countries, according to the non-profit.