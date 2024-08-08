Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard and estranged husband Ryan Anderson are one step closer to finalizing their divorce, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. And in a twist, Us Weekly can reveal Anderson also filed for divorce from his felon-turned-social media star wife just days after she called it quits on their two-year marriage.

The pair reached a “consent judgment” on Monday, August 5, filing paperwork in Louisiana. According to the documents obtained by Us, the exes have agreed to dismiss all claims for any spousal support that a judge signed off on the following day.

When it comes to their community property, both parties must submit their lists to the court by August 31. And as part of the consent judgment, Anderson will dismiss his petition for divorce filed on April 11, just three days after Blanchard filed her paperwork in another county.

In his filing Anderson stated that “he does not wish to be divorced” but chose to file out of “concerns” over his community property rights.

“The only thing they have agreed on was to drop the spousal support,” a source tells Us of the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup stars. “Everything else is still up in the air, including money earned from the show.”

“Gary is kind-hearted and is not vindictive. He was never in it for fame or money. He truly honestly loved her.”

Blanchard, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker, met Anderson and Urker, 31, while she was incarcerated. She served time for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her and fabricated a fake illness about her when she was a child.

Gypsy Rose, who committed the crime alongside then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. While Godejohn was given a life sentence for the crime, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023 and released three months later.

During her prison stay, Gypsy Rose got engaged to Urker, but the pair eventually split. She moved on with Anderson, whom she wed in 2022. The pair called it quits in April and three months later she announced she is pregnant with her first baby.

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025,” she shared in July via a YouTube video, noting it was “not planned.”