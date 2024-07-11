Gypsy Rose Blanchard informed estranged husband Ryan Anderson about her pregnancy “immediately,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Gypsy told him immediately when she found it was Ken’s baby. He didn’t believe it at first,” the insider says, noting Anderson, 38, was “very polite” about keeping Blanchard’s news private. “He has been more than fair and amicable to her. That’s what hurts him the most.”

The 32-year-old publicly announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, July 9.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she said in a YouTube video. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025.”

According to Blanchard, she and Urker, 31, had not “planned” to expand their family but are “both very excited” for their new chapter.

Blanchard will navigate a pregnancy and a divorce from Anderson simultaneously. She filed for divorce from Anderson in April and the proceedings are ongoing.

“He’s still partly in love with her [and] he feels like Ken stole his life,” the insider adds of Anderson. “He’s been very down about this. It’s been very hard for him to get over her, but he’s OK.”

According to the source, Anderson “knew” Blanchard’s announcement was coming, but “he still respects her and is not ugly to her.”

Blanchard married Anderson in 2022 while she was incarcerated. Gypsy Rose and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Dee Dee was found dead of multiple stab wounds in June of that year at the age of 48.

Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, admitted to planning to murder Dee Dee, who allegedly abused her daughter throughout her childhood by claiming Gypsy Rose had fake illnesses. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. While Godejohn was given a life sentence, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023 and released in December 2023.

After Gypsy Rose’s release, she and Anderson dealt with marital struggles ahead of their separation. As seen on Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup docuseries, Urker contacted former fiancée Gypsy Rose after she got out of jail to Anderson’s dismay. Gypsy Rose has denied that she ended her marriage to Anderson to be with Urker.

“It was an insecurity that was there for a very long time. I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage,” Gypsy Rose exclusively told Us in May. “Having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson