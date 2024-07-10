Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard is still in the middle of a divorce with Ryan Anderson despite plans to welcome her first baby with Ken Urker.

Blanchard, 32, filed for divorce from Anderson, 38, in April in Louisiana’s Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court. As of earlier this month, there have not been further updates filed in the proceedings.

Blanchard, meanwhile, announced on Tuesday, July 9, that she is expecting her first baby with Urker, 31.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she said in a YouTube video. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker’s Relationship Timeline Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker began their relationship as pen pals. Following the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, Urker wrote Blanchard a “letter of support” while she was incarcerated. The twosome kept in touch while Blanchard served her prison sentence and eventually shared a smooch when he visited her in jail. (She […]

According to Blanchard, she and Urker had not “planned” to expand their family but are “both very excited” for the new chapter.

Blanchard met both Anderson and Urker while she was incarcerated. She previously served time for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy Rose and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 after Dee Dee was found dead of multiple stab wounds. She was 48.

Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, admitted to planning to murder Dee Dee, who allegedly abused Gypsy Rose throughout her childhood by claiming her daughter had fake illnesses. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. While Godejohn was given a life sentence, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023 and released in December 2023.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Stars Who Are Expecting So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

During her prison sentence, she struck up a romance with Urker and got engaged. After the pair called off their engagement, Gypsy Rose moved on with Anderson. They wed in 2022 before separating shortly after her release from prison. Gypsy Rose has since asserted that she did not leave Anderson in order to reunite with Urker.

“It was an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage.”

Gypsy Rose added, “Having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”

At the time, Gypsy Rose further told Us that she couldn’t wait to become a parent one day.

“I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” Gypsy Rose said. “I think Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”