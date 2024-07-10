Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard and boyfriend Ken Urker are making plans for their first baby’s arrival.

“I couldn’t be happier. With Ken, we were both very aware of this responsibility, and I never felt like I didn’t want to or couldn’t take this on with him,” Blanchard, 32, told People on Wednesday, July 10. “We are going to do it together. We are going to be parents.”

Blanchard, who announced her pregnancy one day earlier via YouTube, further told the outlet how she and Urker, 31, planned to raise their little one.

“He’s going to have to stay at my parents’ house for a couple of days and vice versa,” Blanchard said of Urker. “But until I’m off parole, I can’t move in with him or us get a house. So, we’ll have to work around that schedule.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 one parole — she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her throughout her childhood — and has been living in dad Rod and stepmother Kristy’s house in Louisiana. Gypsy Rose’s parole ends in 11 months, at which point she and Urker hope to move into their residence.

Gypsy Rose’s due date is in January 2025, meaning that she and Urker will have to travel between their respective parents’ homes for the first six months of their baby’s life. Until then, Gypsy is making sure to put the health of herself and her baby first. (She found out the sex via blood test but has not shared the news publicly yet.)

“I’m making sure I’m taking my prenatal vitamins, and with the mood swings and the symptoms, I just haven’t even had any extra time to even communicate with anyone,” Gypsy Rose told People. “I’ve been pretty busy. It was also tough to be tight-lipped about this. I wanted to announce it on my terms and in a certain way, but keeping this secret for so long was worrisome. I didn’t want it to be leaked. It would have robbed me of the joy of announcing it to my friends, family and, ultimately, the public.”

She added, “I think every parent questions whether they’re ready. I’m currently in therapy for my sanity and my mental well-being and I checked all the boxes to make sure I’m stable. All I can say is that I have a strong support system, and Ken and I are in a very good place.”

Gypsy Rose previously told Us Weekly that she wanted to be a mother when the time was right.

“I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she exclusively told Us in May. “I think Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”