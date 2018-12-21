Love connection? Josh Duhamel was spotted having dinner with a mystery woman on Wednesday, December 19.

The Las Vegas alum, 46, dined at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. According to an eyewitness, Duhamel and the brunette woman “stood by the end of the bar for a minute when they arrived before getting seated right away” at a table for two. The actor then “ordered two cocktails.”

The onlooker tells Us Weekly that the Transformers star’s date was “showing Josh photos on her Instagram.”

According to another insider, Duhamel’s date was “very young” in comparison to his age. The eyewitness says the woman was ID’d when the pair ordered drinks and is in her early 20s.

The source tells Us, “Josh was a very nice, lovely guy.”

In footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the Life as We Know It actor gave the woman a small peck on the forehead.

Duhamel and Fergie announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage. “They had been having problems for the past year,” an insider told Us at the time. A second source added: “They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work.”

Us exclusively revealed in February that the Safe Haven star was dating Eiza González after meeting her at a pre-Super Bowl concert. However, the duo split five months later, with a source close to the Baby Driver actress, 28, telling Us, “They just drifted apart.”

Meanwhile, Duhamel, who shares 5-year-old son Axl with Fergie, 43, shared earlier this week that he is looking for a woman who will help him expand his family. “I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids,” the When in Rome actor explained during the Thursday, December 20, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “It’s not as if I’m out there just trying to f—k anything, that’s really not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with, you know?”

