Inside Kanye West’s Decision to Be ‘So Public Again’

Timing is everything? Kanye West simply “felt it was time for him to be so public again,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after the rapper’s explosive TMZ interview.

“He’s been uncharacteristically quiet for so long,” the source explains. “Why now? There’s no explanation.”

“But there was no need to get into everything he did. He is rehashing everything,” the source adds. “He’s being honest about mental health, which is something he has been wanting to do for a while. ”

West, 40, surprised fans on Tuesday, May 1, when he admitted to having liposuction during an interview at TMZ’s newsroom.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for ya’ll … I got liposuction cause I didn’t want ya’ll to call me fat like you called Rob at the wedding and fly home before me and Kim got married,” he revealed, referring to his May 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian, which Rob Kardashian left because of his body image struggles.

The Yeezy designer also sparked controversy during his trip to the publication after he claimed slavery was a “choice.”

“I am in hip-hop, but I’m not just in hip-hop. I’m a black person in the black community, but I’m not just that. I feel like one thing is that people try to minimize me to artist, hip-hop, black community,” West said. “I’m always going to represent that, but I also represent the world. You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”

West’s controversial opinions, including his support for President Donald Trump, first made headlines when he returned to Twitter on April 15 after a long hiatus.

The “Heartless” singer opened up about his return to the social media platform during his lengthy interview with Charlamagne Tha God on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club.

“The thoughts that I’m getting out on Twitter now … I’m not doing it as a form of personal therapy. It’s just an innate feeling. I want to express,” he said during the interview, released on Tuesday. “I decided to use this platform to express some breakthroughs that I’ve had since going to the hospital. … I felt the need to speak at this point. When you look at five years from now, or 10 years from now, I’ll have even more experience. I’ll be in a better place than I am today. … I’m not trying to say the right thing; I’m just saying exactly what I feel out of love.”

