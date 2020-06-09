Kirsten Dunst’s experience quarantining with her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, and their 2-year-old son, Ennis, has been far from boring.

“We wanted to get out of the city, out of Auckland, so we rented a house for our son to have some grass to run around on,” the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star, 38, told The Los Angeles Times in an interview, which was published on Tuesday, June 9. “There’s horses around here. And we have two old cats living with us, one of whom, Sid, brings us a mouse every night.”

Dunst added, “Last night, Jesse and I were sitting outside and he brings a full rabbit. I’ve never seen so much carcass in my life. I picked up a[n] … eyeball the other night.”

Not only that, but the Fargo alum said that Plemons, 32, had “to catch a mouse in our bathroom the other night and throw it outside.”

Though Ennis has kept her “sane” during quarantine, they’ve had an interesting experience potty training him. “Yesterday, we let him be naked all day and he’d pee outside in the grass. He thought it was so funny,” she explained. “He was so happy he could pee like a dog. It helps him with his potty training. He was pushing so hard to try to pee because he liked it so much.” Dunst and Plemons began dating after meeting on season 2 of Fargo. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2017 that the couple was engaged . They welcomed their son that following year.

The Marie Antoinette actress had a different plan in mind before settling down with the Friday Night Lights alum. “I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise,” she explained to Net-A-Porter’s Porter Edit in August 2019. “If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out.”

Though the pair have yet to officially tie the knot, Dunst told Us and other reporters that August that the pair are “definitely going to have a wedding eventually.”

“But [it will] probably [be a] small [ceremony] at home or something, like, really intimate,” she added. “Not a big wedding.”

