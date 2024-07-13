Ireland Baldwin is looking back on memories with her father, Alec Baldwin, amid his recent legal victory.

Ireland, 28, took to Instagram on Friday, July 12, to share a throwback family photo with Alec, 66. In the snap, the 30 Rock alum lounged on a couch and held his eldest daughter on his lap. (Alec shares Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger and seven younger children with current wife Hilaria Baldwin.)

Ireland captioned her Friday post with a heart emoji and her cousin Hailey Bieber, the daughter of Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin, “liked” the upload.

Ireland’s post came shortly after a New Mexico judge ruled to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter trial against Alec following the fatal 2021 shooting on set of his movie Rust. First Judicial District judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors hid evidence that could have been linked to the incident, concurring with Alec’s attorneys.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer told the court, dismissing the case with prejudice. “The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

In the moment, Alec sobbed and embraced Hilaria, 40. Ireland, for her part, has not publicly addressed the court verdict.

In October 2021, a prop gun held by Alec fired a single round that injured Rust director Joel Souza and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Hutchins was 42 and is survived by her husband, Matthew, and their son.)

While Alec denied pulling the firearm’s trigger or knowing the weapon was loaded, prosecutors charged him with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial began earlier this week.

“We respect the court’s decision,” attorney Brian J. Panish, who represents Matthew Hutchins, told Us Weekly in a Friday statement of the court dismissal. “We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins.”

Matthew previously sued Alec for the wrongful death of his wife and they reached an undisclosed settlement in June 2023. It is unknown whether he plans to file another lawsuit against Alec or the Rust production crew.

Alec, for his part, has previously been candid about navigating the grief of Halyna’s death.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote via X in October 2021. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”