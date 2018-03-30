Cheat on Cardi B and she might just release a song about you. The rapper’s new single, “Be Careful,” seems to be firing shots at her fiancé, Offset, who has been plagued by cheating rumors for months.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admits in “Be Careful” that she wants to “get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha s–t,” but the man she raps about — she never specifies if she’s referring to Offset — can’t stop chasing other women: “Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson / ‘Bout liking pictures, not returnin’ texts / I guess it’s fine, man, I get the message / You still stutter after certain questions / You keep in contact with certain exes.”

Cardi B, 25, reasons that she could cheat too, but she’s “not that type of bitch.” She also warns her love, “You might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon’ be misfortunate, n—a.”

She continues, “You want some random bitch up in your bed? / She don’t even know your middle name / Watch her, ‘cause she might steal your chain / You don’t want someone who loves you instead? / I guess not, though / It’s blatant disrespect.”

The Migos member, 26, has been accused of cheating on the “Finesse” rapper multiple times since they got engaged in October 2017. Videos that allegedly showed Offset in bed with other women surfaced online in December and January.

Cardi B addressed the rumors in the April 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan: “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck, like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. … But I want to work out my s–t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the couple wouldn’t be brought down by Offset’s alleged infidelity. “Cardi lives and breathes Offset. He has committed to her and they’re both very happy and stronger than ever now. She has zero intention of leaving him.”

