Celebs were out and about this week — from Sara Foster trying to set up her sister Erin Foster, to Jenna Dewan Tatum and Emmanuelle Chriqui celebrating Galentine’s Day with delicious Lindt Chocolate, to Snoop Dogg partying in NYC. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Issa Rae celebrated Black History Month with Macy’s in L.A.

— Sara Foster tried to find Erin Foster a Valentine’s Day date in Times Square with SVEDKA Vodka

— Chloe Grace Moretz arrived in a Lyft Lux to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham and friends in L.A.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Ken Paves and Skinade celebrated beauty from within over mimosas and glam touch ups in L.A.

— Busy Phillips attended True Pablove’s 8th Annual Valentine’s Day Celebration in L.A.

— Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attended IMG’s NYFW Celebration hosted by Amazon Echo.

— Cardi B attended Alexander Wang’s Fall 2018 Runway Show in NYC where FIJI water lined each seat in Wang’s cubicle style runway.

— Jenna Dewan Tatum shared her pre-Valentine’s Day girl’s night with Emmanuelle Chriqui on Instagram where they enjoyed Lindt Chocolate.

— Country duo Dan and Shay performed an intimate beachside set at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico.

— Malan Breton Style Fashion Week sponsor, Onsen secret, gave away thousands of dollars worth of products goodie bags to celebs which featured their world famous wrinkle release syringe.

— Designers Babyon, RSVP Gallery, Clot and Rokit debuted their unique collaborations with Converse at The Void 3125C in L.A.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Ashley Graham spoke about the catalytic changes we’re seeing in the beauty industry at a panel hosted by Endeavor in NYC.

— Vanessa Hudgens delivered a keynote speech at the Simply Fashion and Beauty Conference at Root NYC.

— Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin flew JetSuiteX to attend Constellation Lab “Conversation on Cryptocurrency” dinner prepared by Chef Marc Zimmerman.

— Heather Braverman and Lisa Niren attended the Studio X LifeFitness Treadmill Launch Event in NYC.

— Snoop Dogg helped kick off the weekend celebrations for The Box NYC 11-year anniversary.

— Adam Levine and Tinder teamed up for #VDAYANDCHILL where he surprised fans in L.A. for Valentine’s Day.

— Josephine Skriver attended the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Fashion Week Party at NoMo SoHo Hotel.

— Gabrielle Union was spotted on her Instagram wearing a $100 Free Country down parka while waiting to see the new Black Panther movie.

10 Best Red Carpet Accessories of All Time: From Statement Jewelry to Crazy Shoes Worn by Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, More

— Bella Hadid starred her very first jewelry campaign for Bulgari’s iconic B.Zerol collection.

— Michael B. Jordan attended the Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony hosted a screening of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther with an after party at The Skylark.

— Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. donated $50,000 of ticket sales from his concert at Ole Red, Shelton’s restaurant, live music venue and retail space in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to the City of Tishomingo.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!