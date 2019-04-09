Issa Rae’s brother Lamine “Enimal” Diop is happy that she found The One in her new fiancé, Louis Diame.

“He’s just a good guy, man. He’s just a cool guy,” the rapper told Us Weekly exclusively at the Los Angeles premiere of Rae’s movie Little on Monday, April 8. “They’ve been dating forever. He’s already been like a brother to me. Family ties at all the family events and dinners, Christmas, Thanksgiving.”

Enimal said the couple have not had time for an engagement party, so “we’re just going to celebrate once it’s time for the ceremony.”

“They did it around the holidays,” he told Us of Diame’s proposal. “She’s so low-key too — for real! I found out, like, a couple days later, so we’re just gonna let her lead the way.”

Enimal revealed that the bride- and groom-to-be have not set a wedding date just yet, likely because the actress’ burgeoning career is her main focus at the moment.

“We celebrate all her accolades,” he raved. “They keep rolling in and we’re trying to keep up!”

The musician has appeared in several episodes of his sister’s HBO comedy, which has only drawn more attention to his own career — including a few thinkpieces on his good looks.

“My sister is disgusted by it. Like, ‘This is the grossest website article ever,’” Enimal told Us with a laugh. “But I’m absolutely obsessed with ‘em. Keep these great editorials coming. This is quality journalism!”

Though Rae, 34, herself has not publicly announced her engagement to her longtime love, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the enormous diamond ring on her left hand in her recent Essence magazine photo shoot. Soon after it was published, her costars finally spilled the beans.

“We’re very excited for her,” Yvonne Orji told Entertainment Tonight in March. Jay Ellis added, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

