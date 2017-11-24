The first daughters are sticking together. Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton are both speaking out in defense of Malia Obama, urging people to respect her privacy after new photos surfaced of former president Barack Obama‘s eldest daughter.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits,” Trump, 36, tweeted on Friday, November 24.

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Trump’s tweet comes after photos and videos recently circulated on the Internet of the 19-year-old seemingly blowing smoke in a bathroom and kissing someone at a tailgate for a Harvard-Yale football game.

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s only child, Chelsea, also spoke out in the teen’s defense. “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” Clinton, 37, tweeted on Friday. “Be better.”

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

This isn’t the first time Barack and Michelle Obama‘s eldest daughter faced a violation of privacy. In October 2015, photos surfaced online of her at a party she attended at Brown University while on a college tour. The university’s students apologized to Malia for posting photos of her allegedly playing beer pong during her visit to the school’s campus.

The White House confirmed in a statement in May 2016 that Malia had decided to enroll at Harvard after taking some time off once she graduated high school. “The President and Mrs. Obama announced today that their daughter Malia will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2017 as a member of the Class of 2021,” the statement read at the time. “Malia will take a gap year before beginning school.”

Before moving into housing on the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August this year, Malia scored an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and started working in the New York office of the Weinstein Company in January. As Us Weekly previously reported, Malia also interned for Lena Dunham‘s HBO series, Girls, in July 2015 and was a production assistant for Halle Berry‘s CBS show, Extant, in 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!