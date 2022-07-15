A touching tribute. Ivanka Trump is mourning the death of her mother Ivana Trump who died on Thursday, July 14, at the age of 73.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” the Apprentice alum, 40, wrote via Twitter alongside a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

News of Ivana’s death was announced by the Trump family earlier on Thursday. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the statement read. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

According to the NYPD, Ivana was found “unconcious and unresponsive” at her New York City apartment just before 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There does not appear to be any criminality,” the statement read. “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Per ABC News, a 911 call was placed from Ivana’s home after she fell into cardiac arrest.

Ivana was married to President Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. While the two called it quits after 15 years of marriage, they remained amicable coparents throughout the years. They share three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Donald, for his part, released his own statement via Truth Social on Thursday. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

In addition to her three children, Ivana is survived by 10 grandchildren.