Celebrities all over the world are mourning the death of Ivana Trump, who has died at age 73.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the Trump family said in a statement on Thursday, July 14. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”

The late socialite was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at her New York City apartment just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said in a statement.

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There does not appear to be any criminality,” the statement continued. “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Per ABC News, the NYPD responded to a call of cardiac arrest when they arrived at Ivana’s home.

Soon after Ivana’s family released their statement, former President Donald Trump paid tribute to his first wife, to whom he was married from 1977 to 1992. Together, they shared his three oldest children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the politician wrote via Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

After divorcing Ivana, the former president went on to marry Marla Maples, with whom he shares daughter Tiffany. After their 1999 divorce, he later tied the knot with Melania Trump in 2005. He and the former first lady are parents of son Barron.

In addition to her prior relationship with the former president and her role as a mother of three, Ivana had a successful and highly-publicized career in her own right. She made multiple onscreen appearances as herself, including a memorable cameo in The First Wives’ Club and on TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Gossip Girl.

