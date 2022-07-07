Not so fast! Izzy Metz offered a response to those recent Chase Stokes dating rumors that have left fans wanting more.

“[G]oes out one night to get over a boy who treated me wrong,” the model, 21, wrote over a TikTok video of herself before quipping, “[G]ets revenge on accident.”The clip then cut to numerous headlines about her and Stokes’ recent outing in New York City.

Although Metz confirmed that she and the Outer Banks star, 29, had a fun night out together, the video still puzzled social media users who wanted more clarity about what is really going down between the possible new couple.

“UM SPILL THE TEA?? what happened between you and chase,” one person wrote. “[B]e more direct please 😭 everyone is confused,” another user lamented while an additional fan asked, “[W]as it a one time thing girl[?]”

The duo first sparked romance rumors after they stepped out in the Big Apple on June 30 and were seen “getting really flirty.”

“Chase and Izzy went to a party at The Box together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 1. “They were seen arriving and exiting together, and then they went to Marquee and left there together as well. They were out partying late.”

Although the NYC hotspot was filled with more A-listers including rapper G-Eazy and The Chainsmokers, the pair were only interested in each other.

”They were really flirty — hugging and holding hands,” the insider added. “They were snuggling and canoodling in the car. They were definitely trying to be low-key.”

The recent outing for the Netflix star came after he shut down rumors of a reconciliation between him and ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline.

The former couple — who play love interests on Outer Banks — were first rumored to be dating in April 2020. They didn’t officially confirm a romance until June of that year, but they ended up calling it quits in November 2021.

“She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Stokes told Us in December 2021 about his relationship with Cline, 24. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Fans were suspicious of the two reuniting, however, in February when Stokes shared a first look at the upcoming season 3 of Outer Banks. Both the actor and the Boy Erased star held hands in the promo images, teasing a romantic reconciliation between not just the two characters on the show, but perhaps the two in real life.

Cline, however, told Us in March that the pictures were simply taken on the set of season 3 to promote the show. “It was our start of filming,” the South Carolina native explained.

