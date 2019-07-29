



Jennifer Lopez just wrapped her It’s My Party tour, but she’s staying busy. The “Medicine” songstress traded in her glitzy show costumes for a more casual attire as she surprised her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez , at the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox rivalry game on Sunday, July 28.

“J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake,” ESPN captioned a video of the sweet moment on its Twitter account. The short clip shows Lopez, 50, coming in from behind her future hubby before wrapping her arms around him, to which he reacted with a cheeky grin.

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019

Also in on the fun were the MLB Tonight correspondent’s daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. They brought a cake with them for their dad, who turned 44 on Saturday, July 27.

“THE PARTY CONTINUES IN THE BOOTH!!!” Rodriguez wrote alongside an Instagram Story that showed the adorable moment Lopez and his daughters showed up.

Lopez and Rodriguez have had no shortage of things to celebrate since they announced their engagement in March during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. Earlier this month, the retired MLB player and the Second Act star went all out in Miami at a star-studded 50th birthday party in honor of Lopez.

While the entire bash on Wednesday, July 24, was extravagant, the “big surprise performance was done by J. Lo’s daughter,” an insider told Us Weekly, noting that Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, performed “Mahogany” by Diana Ross. “J. Lo was seated right up front to watch her and was both crying and was beaming with pride, she gave them a huge hug after.”

Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, even gave an epic performance of her own. When she wasn’t behind the microphone, the Bronx native and Rodriguez lit up the dance floor for hours, partying well into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Days later, Lopez penned a heartfelt message to Rodriguez on his birthday. “Celebrating you today and everyday my love… you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video. “Thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life… wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!”

