Jackie Chan is celebrating his 70th birthday by sharing a positive health update with his fans.

“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” Chan wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 7, seemingly in reference to images from an event last month in China. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.”

Chan did not disclose what project required him to turn his hair gray, but he is currently set to reprise his role of Mr. Han in the next Karate Kid movie this December. There are also reports that a Rush Hour 4 movie could be in the works.

After more than six decades in the movie industry, Chan said he’s still excited to explore both new and familiar characters on the big screen.

“Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character,” the Who Am I? actor said. “I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.”

The reassuring update comes as Chan marked a milestone birthday he wasn’t sure he would reach. While the actor joked that his “heart would stop for a second” every time he heard 70 years old, he’s grateful to still have the opportunity to act.

“After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing,’” Chan said. “Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

In honor of his birthday, Chan and his staff went through photo archives and found a few memorable photos from his career.

Looking at the images brought back many fond memories for the People’s Choice Awards winner, who recently marked the Chinese New Year in February by wishing his followers “good health, good luck and a prosperous 2024.”

“All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all,” he wrote in his latest message. “A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!”