Jackson Mahomes is apparently not letting his brother’s friendship with Travis Kelce get in the way of him shooting his shot with the tight end’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

The 24-year-old, who is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left a flirty comment on a recent Instagram post of Travis’ ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

“ate with this fit. Very demure! :),” Jackson commented Monday, August 19 on a series of photos of Kayla dressed in a Miu Miu top, skirt and black boots.

Jackson and Kayla, who dated Travis off and on from 2017 to 2022, have a bit of a history together. Prior to this year’s Super Bowl — which saw the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers — the pair hung out together at a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to TMZ, Jackson and Kayla spent “about an hour” side-by-side at Aria’s High Limit Lounge two days before the game in February.

The meet-up, which the outlet described as “coordinated,” came on the heels of Jackson commenting “THAT GIRL” with a fire emoji on an Instagram post made by Kayla in December 2023.

Jackson and Kayla became friends when she was dating Travis, who is famously not only a colleague but good friends with Jackson’s older brother Patrick.

After her break up with Travis and in the midst of his new high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, Kayla admitted she felt forced to unfollow both Patrick, 28, and his wife Brittany Mahomes on social media.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Kayla told People in October. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

She continued, “To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved. [Brittany] knows that I love her.”

Jackson has had somewhat of a rocky relationship with his own brother and his wife over the years, as well.

After Jackson spent time with Kayla in Vegas before the Super Bowl, he was seen being turned away by Brittany, 28, when he attempted to enter her VIP area at Drai’s nightclub in a video posted to TikTok the following day.

In May 2023, Patrick was forced to answer questions about his brother after Jackson was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery. All three counts of sexual battery were later dropped and he pled no contest to the misdemeanor charge.

Jackson was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation in March.

“It’s kind of a personal thing that I’m going to keep to myself,” Patrick told reporters.

He added, “At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So [I] just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”