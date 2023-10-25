Kayla Nicole and Brittany Mahomes were once thick as thieves until Nicole hit unfollow on Instagram.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Nicole, 31, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, October 25. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off for five years until they split for good in May 2022. During their relationship, Nicole became tight with Brittany, 28, who is married to Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

News broke earlier this month that Nicole stopped keeping up with Patrick, 28, and Brittany via Instagram shortly after the duo struck up a friendship with Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Kelce, 34. The 33-year-old Grammy winner and Brittany were even spotted bonding at multiple Chiefs games this season — even creating their own unique handshake.

Nicole, for her part, asserted to People that she had private “conversations” with Brittany about her unfollowing decision.

“To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality,” Nicole continued to the outlet. “I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved. [Brittany] knows that I love her.”

She added: “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” she continues. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

Brittany has since gotten closer with Swift, forming a “genuine friendship.”

“They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

In addition to their fun handshake at the Sunday, October 22 Chiefs game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, the “Mastermind” singer was photographed at the event interacting with Brittany and Patrick’s two kids: Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 11 months.