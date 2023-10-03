Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is cutting social media ties with the athlete’s inner circle amid his budding romance with Taylor Swift.

Nicole, 31, reportedly unfollowed Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, via Instagram after Swift, 33, watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1. Swift cheered on Kelce, 33, and Mahomes, 28, from a star-studded suite, where she bonded with Matthews, also 28, and hugged Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother, was also unfollowed by Nicole. As of Tuesday, October 3, Matthews and her husband still follow Nicole on the social platform, as does Jackson, 22.

Travis and Swift sparked dating rumors after he publicly revealed in July that he was denied the chance to meet the pop star at her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City. Nearly two months later, Swift donned Chiefs colors as she supported Travis and his team on September 24 against the Chicago Bears, and the couple later left Arrowhead Stadium together in his convertible.

Related: Travis Kelce's Dating History: From Reality Shows to Superstars Travis Kelce has game on and off the field — and his dating history proves it. The NFL star’s potential love connection with Taylor Swift isn’t actually the first time he’s made headlines for his love life. Kelce starred on a dating show titled Catching Kelce dating show in 2016, which featured 50 women (one […]

As fans of Swift and football alike continued to obsess over the pair’s relationship, Travis addressed the frenzy on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” he said on Wednesday, September 27. “That was pretty ballsy.”

Travis noted at the time that the response to his connection with Swift has been “hilarious,” adding that her presence at the game was “absolutely electric.”

Related: Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle: All of Her Famous BFFs Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

Swift took over the NFL once again on Sunday, rolling up to the New Jersey stadium with a squad of her A-list pals. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner joined her and Matthews in the VIP box to witness yet another Chiefs victory.

One day before the game, Travis was spotted outside of Swift’s New York City apartment. Swift hit the town for a girls night with Matthews, Lively, 36, and more on Saturday, September 30, dining at Emilio’s Ballato in the Lower East Side.

While his relationship with Swift has sparked widespread interest, this isn’t Travis’ first foray into dating in the spotlight. He previously starred on his own Bachelor-style reality show titled Catching Kelce, which aired in 2016. He fell hard for winner Maya Benberry, and the pair briefly kept their romance going off camera before calling it quits.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by the Numbers: How Much Are They Worth? It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could afford to rent out (several) restaurants every day for the rest of their relationship … no matter how long they last. Swift and Kelce being a potential romantic match broke the internet in September when the Grammy winner accepted his invitation to watch the Kansas […]

Nicole subsequently slid into Travis’ DMs in 2017, and the former couple dated on and off until 2022.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While Nicole has seemingly made her feelings clear about her ex’s new flame, Travis’ teammate has nothing but praise for Swift.

“[She’s] good people,” Patrick said in a press conference on Wednesday, adding that he wanted to let the couple “have their privacy and just keep it moving.”