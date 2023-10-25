Kayla Nicole seemingly shared insight into her split from Travis Kelce for the first time.

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, October 24, the sports journalist, 31, recalled going through a “major breakup and major life change” last year. Though she didn’t mention Kelce, 34, — whom she dated on and off from 2017 to 2022 — by name, Nicole said the breakup helped her learn to take care of her mental health just as much as her physical wellbeing.

Nicole said she “felt like s—t,” which led her to begin going to therapy. It was through being transparent in therapy that she worked through her tough time and got her sleep schedule, healthy eating and workout habits back on track.

“So, I started going to therapy and quickly realized, OK, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit,” the Tribe Therepe founder added. “You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.”

Going to therapy is something Nicole wishes she could have told her 2022 self as it has helped her in the present. “Had I not done that, I don’t know how I would be reacting in the moment right now. No clue,” she stated, seemingly referring to Kelce’s new romance with Taylor Swift.

As Kelce and Swift’s relationship continues to make headlines, Nicole said she wishes she could tell herself from last year to “buckle the f—k up,” adding, “You thought the worst had already come, but buckle and take all of the tools right now and put them in your bag because you’re going to need them.”

Swift, 33, took up Kelce’s offer to watch him play by attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ September 24 game against the Chicago Bears, subsequently fueling romance rumors. The pair made their relationship official by stepping out for two back-to-back New York City date nights after making cameos on the October 14 season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Not only has Swift been spotted chatting with Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, during her multiple NFL game appearances, but she has also built a friendship with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two were seen celebrating the team’s success with a special touchdown handshake at the team’s Sunday, October 22, game.

Nicole raised eyebrows earlier this month when she unfollowed both Brittany, 28, and Patrick, also 28, on Instagram as Swift continues to grow close with Kelce’s inner circle. She also unfollowed Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes. The three family members still follow Nicole.

Swift has since won over Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, and his 12-year-old sister, Mia Randall. “I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!” Randi captioned a photo of her daughter and the Grammy winner at Sunday’s game via her Instagram Story.

Following the Chief’s victory on Sunday, Swift congratulated Kelce by kissing him on the cheek in an Instagram pic shared by his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. They followed up the sporting event with another romantic date night on Monday, October 23. Swift and Kelce pulled up to the Argentine steakhouse Piropos in a Rolls Royce, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.