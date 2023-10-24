Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has an interesting theory about Travis Kelce‘s romance with Taylor Swift.

“I saw a stat that Travis Kelce plays better when Taylor Swift is in the audience,” the athlete, 24, said during the Tuesday, October 23, episode of his “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast. “Travis Kelce’s my boy, the best tight end in the league for, like, the past three, four years, so it’s obviously not Taylor Swift.”

Parsons was referring to a network statistic about Kelce, 34, averaging 99 yards per game when Swift is in the audience. He usually averages 46.5 yards per game.

“But I’m gonna tell y’all one thing. When there is a bad girl and she’s in attendance and she’s watching you, that gives you an extra boost of confidence,” he noted. “You know what Kelce’s doing. I know what’s going on. He was already doing it, so now it’s like ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it more now.’ Like it’s a swagger. It’s a confidence when those things happen. Y’all know how it goes.”

Related: NFL Stars Who Love Taylor Swift Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Swift, 33, has made multiple appearances at Kelce’s football games since they took their relationship public last month, most recently at the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Sunday, October 22. Swift was spotted celebrating with a special handshake with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes in the suite. After the game, Swift left with Kelce and the twosome enjoyed a date night in Kansas City on Monday, October 23.

Sources have told Us Weekly that the pair have plans in place to continue to make their long-distance romance work.

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the insider shared. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

According to the source, Swift and Kelce’s loved ones are supportive of their romance. “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider added. “Friends think they’re in love.”

Kelce’s focus on his career has also won Swift’s friends over. “He has his own career and money. So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands,” the source concluded. “There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

As other NFL stars share their thoughts on Swift and Kelce’s bond, the professional football player has discussed his plans to be more low-key.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he explained on his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast in September. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”