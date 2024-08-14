Taylor Swift is making sure her man Travis Kelce never goes out of style.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes joked that Swift, 34, is responsible for the tight end growing out his hair recently. Kelce, also 34, is usually known for sporting a buzz cut.

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” Mahomes told SiriusXM NFL Radio host Bruce Murray and Alex Smith in an interview from the Chiefs’ NFL preseason training camp on Tuesday, August 13.

Mahomes, 28, also shared that he isn’t a fan of golfing with his buddy because Kelce “gets me off my game.”

“He’s a bad influence. By day three, I’m like, I can’t be with him for more than two days,” the Chiefs quarterback quipped.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have grown close with Kelce and his superstar girlfriend, even spending some couples time together in Europe over the summer.

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had 🤍,” Brittany, 28, wrote via Instagram in July alongside a carousel of snaps from a trip earlier that month. (The Mahomes were spotted with Kelce in a VIP suite watching Swift perform on her Eras Tour in Amsterdam on July 6.)

In one photo, Brittany and Swift are seen sweetly embracing while Mahomes and Kelce stand behind the duo. In another image, Swift can be seen planting a kiss on her pal’s head while Brittany flashes a grin at the camera.

Mahomes has previously said that he likes to think he played a hand in Kelce and Swift connecting. The couple were first linked in July 2023 and went public last September.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” the quarterback said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”

Kelce attended one of Swift’s July 2023 Eras Tour concerts at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, armed with a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number spelled out in beads. While Kelce was eager to present the beaded bauble to Swift, she apparently did not want to meet.

Eventually, the two did meet up. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce recalled in an interview with WSJ Magazine in November 2023.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he added.