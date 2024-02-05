Jacob Elordi is under investigation in Australia after a radio producer claimed the actor placed his hands on his throat during an alleged altercation.

Elordi, 26, was at a hotel in Sydney on Saturday, February 3, when Joshua Fox, who works for iHeartRadio’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, approached him, according to Australia’s Daily Telegraph. Fox, 32, claimed he asked Elordi if he could have some of his bathwater — a reference to a scene from the film Saltburn.

Elordi allegedly then asked that Fox stop recording him, which is when the situation reportedly escalated.

“I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence,” Fox said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday, February 5. “And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

He added: “[I said] I refused to [fully delete the footage immediately] because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence [of the encounter] and then Jacob kind of just flips his hands and pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

Fox claimed that Elordi released him after a moment and walked away, but a friend continued to request that the producer delete the footage.

Related: Jacob Elordi’s Complete Dating History Jacob Elordi achieved heartthrob status early in his career, and he has been involved in high-profile relationships ever since. The actor began dating Joey King after meeting her on the set of 2018’s The Kissing Booth. “There wasn’t one moment,” she told Seventeen in June 2018 of how their relationship went from friendship to something […]

The New South Wales Police confirmed they are investigating the matter, telling Variety in a statement, “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Elordi has yet to publicly address the allegations. (Us Weekly has reached out to Elordi for comment.) He has recently been celebrating his professional success after receiving a BAFTA Film Awards nomination for his role in Saltburn. Elordi also portrayed Elvis Presley in Priscilla to critical acclaim.

Related: The Internet's Best Boyfriends of 2023, Ranked Several celebrities have earned the title of “The Internet’s Boyfriend,” but some have stood out more than others throughout 2023. The slang term of endearment is used in reference to a popular male celebrity who fans obsess over online. “They stand for something good, whether that be just kindness, whether that be challenging gender norms, […]

Before flying out to his native Australia, Elordi made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

“Before we start I just want to take a moment to say how grateful I am to be here,” he said on January 20. “I’ve been acting now for like seven years and it’s so easy to get caught up in the rush of trying to get to the next thing and the next thing. But tonight… the people… I love it here, you all are here, and because if you I’m here. So thank you, thank you so much.”