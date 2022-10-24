A blast from the past. Jacob Tremblay sent social media into a frenzy by sharing side-by-side photos from red carpet appearances in 2015 and 2022.

“How it started vs how it’s going …” the Room star, 16, wrote via Twitter on Saturday, October 22, resulting in several users expressing their shock at how much has changed since his breakthrough role. In his Twitter bio, Trembly joked that he is a “Part-time Actor” and “Full-time Awkward Teenager.”

how it started vs how it’s going… pic.twitter.com/585VXhLRIW — Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) October 23, 2022

“Nope. I refuse to believe time is moving that fast…not on my watch,” one Twitter user wrote, while another stated that Tremblay “looked so little in Doctor Sleep and i swear that JUST came out like two years ago?? WHATS GOING ON??😭.” A third social media user joked, “Yeah way to make us adults feel old. You are supposed to remain 7 forever so we feel young. Now we got to yell at people to get off our lawns.”

The Canada native, who rose to fame in 2015 after starring in Room, joked about growing up in Hollywood at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival, one year after the critically-acclaimed drama’s premiere. “I don’t think I really changed. I mean, I changed in age. But I think I was just really excited to come back here again,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in September 2016. “I don’t feel like a different person. But I’m really excited to do this and celebrate, and do all this press for our new movie.”

Three years later, Tremblay embraced his teen years by starring in the R-rated comedy Good Boys, which resulted in many firsts for the young actor. “I had my first kiss on set. It was a CPR doll,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “[I] never really kissed anything before … [but I just] thought about what my character would be thinking about in the scene.”

The Luca voice actor added that he enjoyed playing a more grown-up character for the first time. “I think it’s fun to swear and not get in trouble for it,” Tremblay told the outlet. “I’m really enjoying it. It’s going to be really fun. We get to do some pretty inappropriate stuff, but it’s really fun.”

In 2020, the Burn Your Maps star channeled another former child star when he played a young Justin Bieber in the “Lonely” music video. “It definitely feels really weird to say it, because it just sounds like it shouldn’t be happening but, I am in a Justin Bieber music video, which is something I would have never seen coming,” he told The Loop in October of that year, adding that he was “nervous” to take on the role.

“[I] had actually never played a real person before,” he continued. “I’ve always played made-up characters, so I just really wanted to make sure that I had the feelings of the song and how Justin wanted me to feel.”

Tremblay added: “I really got to understand [him] — it’s a bit more of a serious song but I’m really excited for people to hear it, so they can see the story. It’s really good.”