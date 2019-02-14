A different kind of love. While the rest of Hollywood was busy gushing over their significant others, Jada Pinkett Smith was reminding her followers to take care of themselves on Valentine’s Day 2019.

The Girls Trip star, 47, shared a video to Instagram on Thursday, February 14, which featured artwork of a pulsing heart set to music as the actress relayed a message: “The definition of love is illusive,” she said in the clip. “Love wears many faces. The process of loving is not always kind and gentle, but, the results are always beautiful. Happy Love Day, everyone.”

She elaborated with a lengthy caption. “The journey to self love [sic] can be a brutal process,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “Especially in those moments when we must deny ourselves that which is familiar … but harmful. Like releasing victimhood and embracing personal power. Without personal power/self love [sic], there is no foundation to build love for someone else because it’s the power needed to dissolve the ego which is our greatest obstacle to truly loving anyone.”

The singer/songwriter, who has been married to Will Smith since 1997, continued: “Without self love [sic], all one has is their ego which gives a false sense of personal power through its brutal and unkind nature. The ego will never fail to strangle the love out of one’s heart if we allow it to take center stage in our relationships. Transferring our trust to our hearts from our egos is a painful process in learning HOW to love. BUT … through it all … when we finally get to the place where we can give and receive love in its most pure state … ego free … it is only ever … beauty.”

The Wicked Wisdom frontwoman kept her celebration with Will, with whom she shares children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, under wraps, making no mention of the Bright star.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 50, admitted during an October appearance on his wife’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, that the twosome have had to work on their romance, even splitting up without getting a divorce at one point. “We broke up within our marriage and got back together again,” he said.

Ultimately, however, the pair worked through their issues. “We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Two months prior, Pinkett Smith shared a similar message with her followers while commenting on marriage. “I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over … but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ‘babies’ out with the bath water.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!