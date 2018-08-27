Sharing her wisdom. Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the reality of marriage and forgiveness in two emotional social media posts over the weekend.

The 46-year-old Girls Trip star took to Instagram on Saturday, August 25, and shared a message to all those who may be navigating through a rough patch in their relationship.

“I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me,” the actress wrote alongside a happy family photo with husband Will Smith. “It’s been really painful. Marriages change.”

She continued: “Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over … but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ‘babies’ out with the bath water. #family”

The next morning, Jada added a “pillowtalk” video of herself reflecting on self forgiveness. “Forgiveness … My power to forgive others came from forgiving myself by looking into the shadows of my own heart,” she captioned the clip. “But… there are acts committed against us that are so horrific our only choice is to give it to the Mother/Father to fill us with a healing needed to find the ‘God Love’ within that gives us the ‘Self Love’ we need”

The Red Table Talk host then detailed that “to forgive” is a “delicate process” and revealed she “also had to realize that just because my heart may embrace and forgive … doesn’t mean that person should be standing beside me.”

The heartfelt messages come on the heels of a big milestone in her own marriage to the Fresh Prince alum. The couple — who tied the knot in December 1997 — recently celebrated the fact that they’ve been together for more than half their lives.

Will documented the occasion with a sweet selfie on August 1, while Jada took a more humorous approach. “You write something sentimental and I’m trying to be funny on my insta LOL!,” she commented on her husband’s post. “But can you believe it? A whole lotta growth and miracles along the way. I’m proud of us.”

Will and Jada share two kids together, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17.

