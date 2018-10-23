Confessions

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Crying the ‘Whole Way Down the Aisle’ at Her Wedding to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t exactly thrilled about walking down the aisle. The Girls Trip star admitted on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, on Monday, October 22, that she felt pressured to marry Will Smith in December 1997 because she was already pregnant with their son Jaden Smith.

“It was almost as if [my mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones] was like, ‘You have to get married,’” Pinkett Smith, 47, recalled. “I was under so much pressure being a young actress. Being young, pregnant … I just didn’t know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married.”

The actress said she was particularly emotional on her wedding day because her “first trimester was horrible.”

“I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed,” she confessed. “I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle!”

Banfield-Jones, 65, reiterated that her daughter “didn’t cooperate with anything at the wedding” and was “very unpleasant” throughout the day. She then apologized to Pinkett Smith for making her feel pressured.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t respect your wishes,” Banfield-Jones said. “It was totally selfish. It was, ‘I’ll never have that experience of my daughter getting married,’ because you were my only child.”

Pinkett Smith was three months pregnant with Jaden, now 20, when she exchanged vows with Will, 50. She said on Monday’s episode that she knew the exact moment that she had conceived a child.

“I knew that night and he didn’t believe me, but I knew,” she recounted.

Will echoed, “It was literally four seconds after we had sex, and she was like [gasp]. And I was like, ‘Babe, you OK?’ And she was like, ‘I’m pregnant.’”

In addition to Jaden, the couple also share daughter Willow Smith, 17. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also the father of son Trey Smith, 25, from his first marriage to Sheree Fletcher.

