Jada Pinkett Smith is still on a press tour for her memoir, Worthy, but she is already thinking about writing her next book — with potential coauthor Will Smith.

“I know Will and I are talking about writing a book together,” Pinkett Smith, 52, told Extra on Tuesday, October 17, before sharing the pair’s possible working title: “Don’t Try This At Home.”

The actress elaborated on the idea during an appearance on the “School of Greatness” podcast two days prior, saying, “I hope one day [Will and I] can write a book together. The process that he’s going through right now, I think would be so helpful to so many men.”

Pinkett Smith has been making headlines this month after revealing she and Smith, 55, quietly separated in 2016.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she told Today on October 11.

When asked why the pair didn’t file for divorce, Pinkett Smith clarified that they weren’t “ready” to officially end their marriage. “[We’re] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know?” she added. “And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Pinkett Smith and Smith, who share kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, are attempting to address their issues. “We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership,” she explained on Today.

She continued: “We are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is. He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there.”

Smith, for his part, has largely stayed out of the narrative as Pinkett Smith discussed the revelations from her memoir. He did write her a note, however, which Pinkett Smith read aloud on an episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast this month.

“I just turned the final page of Worthy,” the letter read. “It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place.”

Smith praised Pinkett Smith for her professional accomplishment, adding, “It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way. I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you.”

The actor reportedly showed his support again when he surprised Pinkett Smith on stage in Baltimore on Wednesday, October 18.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” he said during Pinkett Smith’s appearance at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, according to the Baltimore Sun. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

Smith also publicly thanked Pinkett Smith for her devotion to their family.

“As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life,” he said, per the Baltimore Banner. “There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed.”