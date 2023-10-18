Will Smith appears unbothered as Jada Pinkett Smith continues her Worthy memoir press tour.

“I got something for you here’s the thing … my opinion,” the actor, 55, said in his “official statement,” which he shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 17. The video was just a clip of Smith sneezing before cutting to various landscape shots, including a waterfall and beach.

While he kept his reaction brief, Pinkett Smith, 52, revealed previously hinted that Smith had some other thoughts about her book during her recent appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

“I just turned the final page of Worthy,” he wrote in a letter, which Pinkett Smith read aloud on the podcast. “It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place.”

The pair got married in 1997, but Pinkett Smith revealed earlier this month that they quietly separated in 2016.

“It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way,” the letter continued. “I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you.”

While the twosome have experienced ups and downs throughout their relationship, Pinkett Smith made it clear that they “have been working hard” to mend their marriage.

“There’s no divorce on paper,” she shared during a Today show appearance on Monday, October 16. “We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

The first-time author noted that she has no plans to find “another great love,” noting that she and Smith are in a “deep, healing space” at this moment.

Pinkett Smith made headlines in 2020 for her “entanglement” with August Alsina. While she denied a romantic relationship with Alsina at the time, the Gotham alum has since confirmed that they had been intimate while she and Smith were separated.

“We are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us,” she said on Monday. “I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is. He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there.”

Smith, for his part, has stayed relatively silent amid the headlines. “Notifications off,” he captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, October 15, showing himself on a boat.

The duo’s kids, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, have also kept quiet. However, Pinkett Smith revealed that they absolutely knew when their parents were having problems over the years.

“I think one of the saving factors was there were no secrets between Will and I,” she shared during Monday’s “On Purpose” podcast appearance. “And there were no secrets between my kids and I.”

She added, “The fact that my family was absolutely aware of the entire journey, it was a saving grace for me.”