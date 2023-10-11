Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t shied away from being open and honest about her romances over the years.

Pinkett Smith’s most high-profile romance was with husband Will Smith. The pair wed in 1997 and welcomed two children: son Jaden and daughter Willow, in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

Throughout the actors’ romance, Pinkett Smith and Smith faced a series of ups and downs including her “entanglement” with August Alsina. In 2020, Pinkett Smith shared that her romance with Alsina occurred when she and Smith were on a break in 2015.

While Smith and Pinkett Smith seemingly worked things out after the scandal, the talk show host shared in 2023 that she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum were separated for quite some time but haven’t filed for divorce.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I think just not being ready yet,” she confessed in an October 2023 interview with Today. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Keep scrolling to see Pinkett Smith’s dating history: