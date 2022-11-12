Giving credit where it’s due! Jada Pinkett Smith recently wished stepson Trey a happy 30th birthday — and praised Will Smith and his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, for how they raised him.

“Trey I can’t believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are✨,” Pinkett Smith, 51, captioned a photo of the DJ via Instagram on Friday, November 11. “My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for.”

The Red Table Talk host went on to say that it’s been “a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise,” and that she “admires” the man he’s become. “Thank you for loving me❣️Happy, Happy 30th Birthday😘,” she wrote.

Jada concluded her celebratory post by giving a shoutout to Smith and Zampino, both 54, for being incredible parents.

“Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith — ya’ll done good♥️,” the Magic Mike XXL actress gushed.

Following the Matrix Revolution star’s heartwarming tribute, Zampino flocked to the comment section to return the sweet sentiment. “Correction… ‘WE’ done good! I love you J! #BestBonusMomEver,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the King Richard actor tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed Trey that same year. In 1995, however, the duo called it quits for good. The Oscar winner then said “I do” with Pinkett Smith in 1997 and the pair share son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21.

Over the years, Zampino, Smith and the Set It Off star have worked hard to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship, but their dynamic has admittedly taken a lot of effort.

“I’m not gonna say that it’s easy,” the Bravo personality revealed during an August episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “My heart is always for my child. My child comes first. He really does.”

She added, “You got three different dynamics, three different personalities and different belief systems, different way of doing things. And there were times we have bumped heads and it hasn’t been pretty. But listen, we get back on that horse and we press on. We do what we have to do because again, at the end of the day, it’s about the kids.”

The Whoop Ash founder explained, however, that having “mutual respect” for each other makes the process of getting along “easier” as time goes on. “With Jada, it was like, as long as she treats [Trey] well, we’re good. We’re good. And she’s treated him well and she’s loved him.”

The Maryland native, for her part, discussed how the family has moved past their issues when Zampino appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk in September.

“We have developed a really nice sisterhood,” she shared. “But it hasn’t been easy along the way … sometimes we did have to fake it to make it.”

For Pinkett Smith, it really just about maturing. “Not understanding the marital dynamic. Like, ‘OK, if divorce papers are sent and people are over it, then this is done.’ Guess what? It ain’t never done … So that was my biggest misconception — that this woman is part of this family,” she said.

Zampino, meanwhile, maintained that as long as Pinkett Smith “treated my son well,” she was happy to be friends with the All of Us alum. “You did that. And your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him.”