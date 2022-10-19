A rocky relationship. Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith started dating in 1995, months after his split from ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

“When I look back at how much was put on us and how much was put on you because we were so young and it was so public and it was so fresh,” the Collateral star, 51, said on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of her Red Table Talk series. “Like, you really didn’t even have time to adjust.”

She added: “I would have definitely had taken a beat [before dating Will] as far as putting myself in the dynamic of you guys. [I should have thought], ‘Let’s give this a year and let y’all figure [things] out. I didn’t understand it. … I was in the picture [too soon].”

Zampino, 54, joined Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on their Facebook Watch series to discuss their coparenting dynamic. (The New York native filled in for Willow Smith, who was off on her concert tour.)

“We have developed a really nice sisterhood,” Pinkett Smith said on Wednesday’s episode. “But it hasn’t been easy along the way. And as we’re talking about toxic forgiveness today, sometimes we did have to fake it to make it.”

The Set It Off actress and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum further noted that they have been “going through this process since they were babies” as they navigated their blended family. (Zampino shares son Trey, 29, with the Oscar winner, and Pinkett Smith and Smith are parents to Willow, 21, and Jaden, 24.)

“For me, it really was just about maturity,” Pinkett Smith said during Wednesday’s episode. “Just not understanding the marital dynamic. Like, ‘OK, if divorce papers are sent and people are over it, then this is done.’ … So that was my biggest misconception — and that this woman is part of this family.”

Zampino and the King Richard star, 54, finalized their divorce in 1995 amid his new romance with Pinkett Smith. The Smiths later wed in 1997 before welcoming their two children.

“I’m imagining it definitely must have took some forgiveness on your part because I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” the Madagascar voiceover actress noted. “It was a lot of intertwining and it got kind of messy.”

The two women even recalled a tense exchange after Pinkett Smith disciplined Trey for misbehaving during a playdate. “It was out of line, but you didn’t mean any harm,” Zampino said. “You were like, ‘Listen, we gotta get him right.’”

While the Bravo personality and the Scream 2 actress have navigated ups and downs in their relationship, they’ve worked to put their differences aside for the kids’ sakes.

“In order for him to be calling her mom, he’s comfortable. And he’s probably also trying to fit into that family dynamic,” Zampino told Us Weekly in August, noting Pinkett Smith has “always been amazing” to Trey. “So, let him go through his process, let him do that. Doesn’t take anything away from me. I’m very secure in my role in his life. I’m secure with being his mom. Nobody can undermine that.”