A transparent conversation. Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that a conversation about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars will happen during a future episode of Red Table Talk.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” a statement from Pinkett Smith, 50, read ahead of the season 5 premiere of Red Table Talk on Wednesday, April 20.

The onscreen message continued: “Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 53, recently made headlines for his altercation with the comedian, 57, at the 94th annual Academy Awards. While presenting an award, Rock made a joke about the Girls Trip star’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, rolled her eyes at the comment before Smith approached the stage and slapped Rock on camera.

“Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me,” the South Carolina native said in censored footage that later circulated online. Once he returned to his seat, the Suicide Squad star was seen yelling back at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth.”

Later that night, the Philadelphia native addressed the shocking incident while accepting the best actor award for his performance in King Richard. “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse,” he said during his emotional speech. “You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile, you got to pretend like that’s OK.”

One day later, Smith issued an apology for the “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions that took place during the awards show. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote via Instagram.

The I Am Legend star added: “I would also like to apologize to The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Pinkett Smith, for her part, seemingly reacted to the incident when she shared an Instagram quote, which read, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that Smith was banned from all Oscars events for 10 years following his resignation. The Men in Black star responded to his punishment, saying in a statement to Page Six, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The couple, who have been married since 1997, have previously used Red Table Talk as a way to discuss their personal life.

In June 2020, August Alsina claimed that he was in a relationship with Pinkett Smith — and that Smith was aware of the situation. The Maryland native, who shares son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21, with her husband, confirmed the “entanglement” one month later.

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken,” Pinkett Smith shared during a joint interview on Red Table Talk in July 2020. “Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

Smith also weighed in on the ups and downs that led to a brief separation. “I was done with your ass. I was done with you,” he joked at the time, referring to their 2015 split. “Marriages have that, though. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”

Ahead of his altercation at the Oscars, Smith shut down speculation that there was any cheating in his marriage to Pinkett Smith. “Never. There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he said on CBS Sunday Morning, adding that the pair “talk about everything” with one another. “And we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

The rapper added: “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people. I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

Alsina, 29, for his part, reacted to the Oscars scandal days later. “Choose peace,” the “No Love” singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!