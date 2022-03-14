Setting the record straight. Will Smith got honest about the rumors swirling around about his 24-year marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

During an interview with Gayle King on Sunday, March 13, Will, 53, shut down speculation that the couple previously dealt with cheating. “Never. There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he said on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that the pair “talk about everything” with one another. “And we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

The King Richard star, who shares son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21, with Jada, 50, explained that he didn’t mind his marriage being a topic of conversation.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” he added. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

The twosome previously made headlines when August Alsina claimed in June 2020 that he was in a relationship with the Girls Trip star with her husband’s knowledge. The Maryland native later confirmed the romance, which she referred to as an “entanglement.”

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken,” Jada shared during an episode of Red Table Talk at the time. “Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

Will and Jada, who got married in 1997, opened up about how issues in their marriage led to a brief separation. “I was done with your ass. I was done with you,” the rapper joked on Red Table Talk in July 2020, referring to their 2015 split. “Marriages have that, though. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”

After getting back together, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum offered a glimpse at how important communication has become for them.

“But the heart and soul of our union was then, and is still today, intense, luminescent conversation. Even to the writing of this very sentence, if Jada and I begin a conversation, it is a minimum two-hour endeavor. And it is not uncommon that we talk for five or six hours at a stretch,” he wrote in his memoir, which was released in November 2021. “Our joy of pondering and pursuing the mysteries of the universe, through the mirror of each other’s experience, is unbridled ecstasy. Even in the depths of disagreement, there is nothing in this world that either of us more cherishes or enjoys than the opportunity to grow and learn from each other through passionate communication.”

