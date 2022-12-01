Setting the record straight. Jake Flint’s publicist spoke out to shut down a rumor about the country singer’s untimely death.

“I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,” Clif Doyal said in a statement obtained by E News! on Thursday, December 1. “I can verify from them, and from my own personal knowledge, that Jake Flint’s sudden and tragic death was not related in any way to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pending an official autopsy report there will be no further comment.”

The fact-checking website PolitiFact stated that the rumor began with a Wednesday, November 30, Instagram post that suggested a link between the musician’s sudden death and his fully vaccinated status.

Flint died in his sleep on Monday, November 26, at the age of 37 just hours after marrying his wife, Brenda Flint. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” Brenda, 38, wrote via Facebook on Tuesday, November 29. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Prior to his passing, the Oklahoma native was slated to play a number of shows throughout his home state. His manager, Brenda Cline, mentioned his upcoming plans in her tribute to the I’m Not OK artist. “Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers — it’s all so surreal. Please, please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and [you are] in our hearts forever. 💔.”

“We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married — which was yesterday. Yes — yesterday,” Cline wrote via Facebook on Monday.

Doyal, for his part, shared a touching message from Jake’s family in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday.

“Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss. Jacob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, Brenda. He valued his family, friendships and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting,” the message read. “Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent and compassion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives. While we grieve what we know could have been, we’re grateful that his talent and love live on in his song.”