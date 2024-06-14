James Brolin Listens to Wife Barbra Streisand’s Music in His Car

James Brolin is his wife Barbra Streisand’s biggest fan.

The Sweet Tooth narrator revealed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he listens to Streisand’s music while driving.

“‘People’ comes to mind… I don’t know. I just get in the car and I start playing her,” Brolin, 83, responded when asked his favorite Streisand song on the Thursday, June 13, episode of WWHL. “Between her, and you [host Andy Cohen] and Howard Stern…”

Brolin and Streisand, 82, have been married for 25 years and together for 28 years after first meeting on a blind date in 1996.

Related: Barbra Streisand and Husband James Brolin’s Relationship Timeline Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were unlucky in love until fate brought them together. Years before she met Brolin, Streisand married Elliot Gould in 1963 and welcomed son Jason before they split in 1971. Brolin, for his part, walked down the aisle twice before meeting the singer; he was married to Jane Cameron Agee from […]

Brolin shared on WWHL that the best anniversary gift he’s ever given his wife is a “really nice car.”

The actor said he and Streisand are planning a major road trip in his pickup truck just as they used to when they first got together.

“The first thing… I ripped her out of the limousine, put her in the pickup truck, and we hit the five [Native American] states,” Brolin sweetly recalled. “She’d go into these truck stops and be like, ‘Wow, look at all this good stuff.’ She’d never seen anything like it. We’re talking about another pickup truck road trip for our anniversary.”

Asked about his favorite Streisand movie, Brolin responded 1987’s Nuts without missing a beat.

“Why is that, do you think?” he told Cohen. “She was crazy as a loon in that. And wonderful. I wanted her!”

In Nuts, Streisand played a call girl charged with killing a client who is encouraged to plead insanity to get off with a lighter sentence. The movie costarred Richard Dreyfuss and Leslie Nielsen.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

Brolin and Streisand are looking ahead to their 26th wedding anniversary in July, but in a joint interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings last November, Brolin revealed that he proposed to the Funny Girl star three times before she said yes.

“She wasn’t sure about this idea,” he said.

“I have to try them out for a least two years,” Streisand joked.

Brolin also admitted to being celibate for three years before meeting his now-wife.

“I had been, literally it’s a wild word, but I had been celibate for three years, saying, ‘Who needs this,’” Brolin recalled. “I had not had any interest in getting involved in a lousy situation.”