Celebrity News

James Brolin Was Celibate 3 Years Before Marrying Barbra Streisand: I Didn’t Want a ‘Lousy Situation’

By
James Brolin. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Following his second marriage, James Brolin was committed to being abstinent — but that changed after his and wife Barbra Streisand’s 1998 wedding.

“I had been, literally it’s a wild word, but I had been celibate for three years, saying, ‘Who needs this,’” Brolin, 83, recalled during an interview with CBS MorningsGayle King, which aired on Monday, November 6.

Streisand, 81, scolded her husband over the confession by slapping his knee during the joint discussion. “You’re not supposed to tell that,” she said.

King, 68, was taken aback by Brolin abstaining from sex for three years, but the Lightyear actor just had no desire to get mixed up with someone after his split from Jan Smithers in 1995. The former spouses, who share daughter Molly Elizabeth, were together nearly 10 years before calling it quits.

Brolin was also married to Jane Cameron Agee from 1966 to 1984. He shares sons Josh and Jess  Brolin with Agee, who died in 1995.

“I had not had any interest in getting involved in a lousy situation,” James explained to King, to which she replied, “After three years, that must have been a hell of a night then?” He let out a laugh, calling his and Streisand’s wedding night “wild.”

James Brolin, Barbara Streisand. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The couple, who celebrated 25 years of marriage in July, also shared James’ handwritten letter for the occasion with viewers. In the note, the Life in Pieces alum revealed that he proposed to the “Memory” singer three times before she agreed.

“I don’t know, I have to try them out first — for at least two years,” Streisand quipped when asked why she didn’t immediately say “yes” to an engagement. The Grammy winner appeared to be referring to her first marriage to Elliot Gould from 1963 to 1971. The exes share one son, Jason Gould.

Despite a slow start to their union, James and Streisand’s romance has continued to grow in time. James proved that in his letter, writing, “Home is not a place, home is a person. You know someone is right for you if you love to be with them all the time. And when I go, when I finally go, I will love you then.”

Streisand was in awe of her spouse, adding, “You wrote that honey … and I was, like, in shock!”

