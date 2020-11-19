Hi, sisters! James Charles rushed to his friend Charli D’Amelio’s defense after the TikTok star came under fire for the way she and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, treated their personal chef in a recent video.

“This charli situation is NOT sitting right with me,” the YouTuber, 21, tweeted on Thursday, November 19. “100M followers in one year & y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? Death threats because she’s a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age?”

Charles added that the backlash over the D’Amelios “feels familiar,” seemingly referencing his headline-making 2019 feud with fellow makeup artist Tati Westbrook.

Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, have lost hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok since Monday, November 16, when they released the controversial first episode of their family’s new YouTube series, “Dinner With the D’Amelios.” During the premiere, Charles surprised the sisters and their parents, Marc D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio, at their house, where they ate a gourmet meal prepared by Food Network star Aaron May.

At one point during the dinner, Dixie noticed a snail in her paella, which the chef explained is a delicacy that brings “good luck and good fortune.” The “Be Happy” singer was unimpressed as she and Charli began to gag. Dixie proceeded to dramatically run outside to throw up as her big sister, who is the most-followed person on TikTok, asked if she could have “dino nuggets” instead.

Dixie defended her behavior in a TikTok video on Wednesday, November 18, saying her family has developed an “amazing friendship” with May, 42, and denying that she was “disrespectful” toward him.

“My team knows I throw up a lot. I throw up at the smell, the thought or the taste of anything,” she continued. “So, when they saw the snails, they were like, ‘Oh, let’s get her and try to see if we can get a reaction out of her.’”

Charli, for her part, was criticized for playfully complaining in Monday’s video that she was close to reaching 100 million TikTok followers but did not accomplish the goal before her one-year anniversary of joining the app. Charles was quick to poke fun at her, saying, “95 million not enough for you?”