Entering the acting world! James Franco and Isabel Pakzad are connecting in a new way with the Disaster Artist star’s girlfriend making her acting debut in a 13-episode web series titled Baker’s Dozen.

The series, created by Jessica Richmond and starring Gabby Kono, focuses on 13 dates after a breakup and the lessons that come along with each of them.

Baker’s Dozen is a women-led production that features sex-positive content and tackles the topics of dealing with consent and connection in the digital age.

Pakzad, 25, plays the role of Pish, who is said to be an uninhibited bicoastal girl-boss and can be seen in the newly released trailer saying, “I know you and I know you have to f–k this man right out of your hair, OK?”

It’s unclear if Franco, 40, and the model have given each other acting advice, but their relationship is better than ever.

“They’re going strong,” a source told Us Weekly. “They really enjoy hanging out with each other, whether they’re alone or if they bring friends along.” Their favorite date-night activity? Hitting the movies.

“They enjoy seeing movies at the ArcLight Hollywood,” the source said. “They’re very lovey-dovey. They just act like a regular ‘new’ couple.”

The pair, who reportedly began dating in November 2017, made their red-carpet debut over the summer, which was the first time in six months the star was out on the red carpet following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The actor first came under fire during the 2018 Golden Globes after multiple women criticized him wearing a Time’s Up pin. Days later, the Los Angeles Times reported accusations from five women who claimed Franco behaved inappropriately with them.

“James knew the story was going to break,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He was really concerned about it and was nervous to walk the carpet at the Globes. When the Time’s Up campaign started and on the night of the Globes, he knew the news was hitting the next day.”

The insider added, “He tried calling multiple women [before the news broke] to try apologizing and to try to get them to stop talking.”

For more on Pakzad’s new role, check out the trailer above.

