James Maslow Splits From Girlfriend Gabriela Lopez

New year, new relationship status. James Maslow is now living the single life after calling it quits with girlfriend Gabriela Lopez, he exclusively revealed to Us Weekly.

“Just going through a breakup and I haven’t acknowledged it until this moment, that it’s an official thing,” Maslow, 28, told Us at the GBK Golden Globes Luxury Celebrity Gifting Lounge at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on Friday, January 4. “I’m single for the first time in almost a year.”

The former Big Time Rush actor has yet to inform his fans about the breakup for one specific reason: “It’s part of my life, but I haven’t acknowledged it directly on social media either because I don’t think it’s necessarily respectful or my place to say anything knowing that my fans — I don’t want them to say anything negative, you know?” he explained. “I gotta be protective.” (Though the Celebrity Big Brother alum still has pictures of him and his ex on his Instagram account, he does not follow her on the platform.)

But the musician is still looking forward to a stellar 2019 (and even 2020). “I’ve been good! Going to the studio for a session after this, putting out all new music next year, along with at least two films I have going to theaters next year,” he added. “I’m excited about them.”

The “All Day” singer and the model, who attended multiple events together, including Coachella and Wango Tango, continuously posted about their relationship throughout 2018. “Life ain’t always easy but it’s def easier when you have a person to help you through the rough times…and to celebrate with after the accomplishments,” Maslow captioned a photo of the former couple on Instagram on November 21. “Keep those people close. Don’t settle. … #proudboyfriend #everydamnday #workhardplayhard”

The Nickelodeon alum was previously linked to his Dancing With the Stars season 18 partner, professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd. “Can you tell us you’re dating?” co-host Erin Andrews asked the duo during the April 7, 2014, episode of DWTS. “I want a Dancing With the Stars baby.”

“Oh, my God,” Murgatroyd replied, as she wiped her brow. Maslow added: “You can’t have a baby while you’re dancing, alright? So that’s not gonna happen.”

The pro has since married fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Their son, Shai, was born in January 2017.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

