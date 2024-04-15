James Van Der Beek cheered on his 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, this weekend as she sang her heart out at a gala in Austin, Texas.

The eldest daughter of James, 47, and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, Olivia took the stage at The Kindness Campaign’s The Art of Kindness Gala on Friday, April 12, and performed a three-song-set, including “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina And The Waves, “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman and “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley.

Olivia’s siblings, including the Van Der Beeks’ youngest daughter, Gwendolyn, cheered on their older sister from the crowd. Also in attendance were stars like Chris Harrison, Lauren Zima, Iskra Lawrence and Christy Carlson Romano. The gala, which raises funds and awareness to support mental health initiatives for kids, also featured performances from Paul Freeman and TheBrosFresh.

This is not the first time Olivia has showcased her musical talent for the world. In February, Olivia appeared on Fox’s We Are Family, a game show that features unknown singers with a celebrity relative. In the season 1 finale of the series, it was revealed that James was Olivia’s dad, and the father-daughter duo performed a rendition of Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

“When I was 15, I first told my mom I wanted to audition professionally. She didn’t hold me back. She took me to NYC and she walked me through it,” James wrote via Instagram following the release of their We Are Family episode. “So when the opportunity to do #WeAreFamilyFox came up and my 13-year-old lit up like a carbon copy of me at that age, I let her put herself on tape. I got her some voice lessons. And I walked her through it.”

James continued: “So proud of my baby girl. And I call her that because when I watched her tonight, all I could see was the newborn in the bassinet who I could not stop looking at in awe.”

He also shared a BTS clip from the show, where Olivia can be seen exclaiming, “I love it, this is insane” and “I want to do it again! And I will do it again.”

James and Kimberly, 42, welcomed Olivia in September 2010, one month after they tied the knot. The Dawson’s Creek alum first met the film producer on a trip to Israel in 2009 following his divorce from Heather McComb. The couple also share sons Joshua, 12, and Jeremiah, 2, and daughters Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, and Gwendolyn, 5.