Ouch! James Van Der Beek headed to the hospital on Thursday, November 12, after falling off of his Onewheel.

“I have a lot of fun with that thing, and it works great as long as the battery is above 10 percent,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, told his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, in an Instagram Story video. “But when it’s not, it gives a tiny bit of resistance and then it just nosedives without warning and that’s when I went over the front of it.”

The actor noted in the caption that he, “for the record,” did not fall while pulling trash cans down his long driveway on the skateboard, an experience he documented earlier that same day. The Connecticut native imitated viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca at the time, listening to Fleetwood Mac while he rode.

James went on to write, “When the battery gets low … best to charge that thing up. I didn’t check. SO I tumbled. Also I DEFINITELY should have been wearing a helmet. I was VERY lucky. Helmet from now on. 4 Stitches. Very lucky.”

Kimberly, 38, zoomed in on her husband’s elbow injury ahead of his stitches.

The couple moved to Texas last month with their five kids — Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2 — and have been giving glimpses of their new life on social media, from unpacking to hiking.

In August, Kimberly opened up about their motivation for moving. “I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” the former business consultant said during an episode of “The Make Down” podcast. “And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

She and the Varsity Blues star adopted two rescue dogs to come along on their “10-day road trip” to Texas in October. “Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able,” Kimberly wrote via Instagram at the time. “Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away.”