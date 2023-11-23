Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while dining at a NYC restaurant in 2015.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 22, an unnamed woman is suing Foxx, 55, and Catch NYC & Roof restaurant for compensatory and punitive damages, claiming she had to undergo medical treatment and suffered pain and emotional distress as a result of “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.” Representatives for Foxx have not yet responded to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

In the lawsuit, the woman claims that Foxx began touching her inappropriately after she asked him to take a photo with her inside the restaurant. Foxx, who she says was sitting one table away, allegedly agreed to the snap before telling the woman she had a “supermodel body’ and smelled “so good,” per TMZ.

As they posed for the picture, Foxx allegedly started touching the woman by putting both hands on her waist and moving them under her top to rub her breasts. She claims several people saw what had happened but turned the other way despite noticing her trying to break away from the actor.

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

Foxx then allegedly slid his hands into the woman’s pants and put his fingers on and inside her vagina and anus. The woman claims that the alleged assault stopped once her friend came to check on her and saw what was happening.

The lawsuit was filed under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act. Enacted last Thanksgiving, itprovided a one-year window for sexual assault plaintiffs to file civil claims, regardless of the statute of limitations. The window closes on Thursday, November 23.

This story is still developing.