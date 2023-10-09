Jamie Lynn Spears is making it clear her father is not staying with her during his health scare.

“Literally, outside of work, the only ppl I see are the ppl I live with, & that only includes the hubs, Ivey, Maddie, 2 dogs, & 1 cat. Lolz,” the 32-year-old actress recently wrote via her Instagram Story, according to Page Six. Spears’ message — which she shared alongside the quote, “Nothing is more peaceful than not having an interest in anyone” — came on the heels of the Daily Mail’s report that Jamie Lynn’s dad, Jamie Spears, was staying in her family’s guest house in Louisiana.

The Spears family patriarch, 71 — who helmed elder daughter Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship for 13 years — has reportedly been recovering in an outpatient facility specializing in infectious disease after dealing with a “bad” health issue, Page Six reported on Thursday, October 5. (Us Weekly reached out to Jamie’s team for comment.) Jamie — who, in addition to Britney and Jamie Lynn, also shares son Bryan with ex-wife Lynne Spears — is no stranger to health issues, having been hospitalized for a life-threatening colon rupture in 2019.

Jamie Lynn, for her part, is still feeling the effects of her elimination from Dancing With the Stars last week. The Zoey 101 alum and professional partner Alan Bersten were eliminated on Tuesday, October 3, during week 2 of the dancing competition.

“Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount love and support,” she wrote via Instagram after her loss. “But this was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!”

Nearly one week later, Jamie Lynn couldn’t help but poke fun at her short but sweet run via her Instagram Story.

“After only 2 weeks on a dance show,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 9, alongside a video of a woman teaching hip-hop.

Prior to the premiere of DWTS season 32, Bersten, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly that Jamie Lynn’s children were “so proud” to see their mom on the show. (The Sweet Magnolias star shares daughter Maddie, 15, with ex Casey Aldridge and daughter Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson.)

“Jamie Lynn is such a good mom and she’s so in their lives that I just tag along sometimes,” the dancer shared with Us last month, revealing he had been to Maddie’s pre-homecoming festivities as well as a softball game with the family.