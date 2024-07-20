Following their intimate Scottish wedding, newlyweds Jana Kramer and Allan Russell headed to the Amalfi Coast for their romantic honeymoon in Italy.

Kramer, 40, and the former soccer player, 43, tied the knot on July 13 at Carnell Estate just outside of Glasgow with a small guest list of 35 attendees. Speaking to People about the wedding, Russell teased what he had planned for the couple’s week-long Italian honeymoon.

“We’re doing three nights in Ravello, which is just south of Positano, and then we’re three days on the island of Capri, so it’ll be beautiful,” he told the outlet. Kramer, for her part, said she was most excited for the food offerings, namely “gelato and pasta.”

Kramer shares two children — Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5 — with ex-husband Mike Caussin, and shares 8-month-old Roman with Russell. She told People that, while she was excited about her honeymoon, she felt some “mom guilt” about leaving her three kids behind.

“We had a conversation like, ‘This is where mommies and daddies go after a wedding. This is called a honeymoon,’ where I just explained it to them and also made them a part of the conversation like, ‘What should we do? Do you want us to call you from this building?’” the actress explained. “So they feel like they’re a part of it with us, as opposed to us just being like, ‘All right, you’re going off to Michigan with your grandma and grandpa right after we just got married.'”

Keep scrolling to see more of Kramer and Russell’s romantic honeymoon:

Italy Photo Dump

“I interrupt wedding content for honeymoon content 🇮🇹,” Kramer wrote via Instagram alongside a photo dump of her and Allan’s adventures through Italy, which show the couple at a romantic dinner with a view of the mountains, a nighttime stroll, gelato, oysters and wine.

Fun in the Sun

The One Tree Hill alum gushed over her husband via Instagram, sharing a photo of Russell sitting on a towel in the sun with a view of the landscape behind him. “HUSSSSBANNND !!!! 🥵🔥😍 @superiorstriker Italy looks goood on you,” she captioned her photo.

Amalfi Coast

The couple stayed at the beautiful Caruso, A Belmond Hotel on the Amalfi Coast, posing together for several photos shared by Kramer via Instagram. In one photo, Kramer stunned in a Barbie-pink strapless dress and pink sandals, while Russell looked handsome in a white, short-sleeved shirt and navy pants.

“Mr. & Mrs. Russell 💕,” Kramer captioned her post.

Boat Day in Capri

The couple spent a day on the water in Capri, where they swam, ate and lounged on a boat. In one snap shared by Kramer, she and Russell posed at the end of a boat with giant rock formations behind them against crystal blue water.

“Boat day in Capri with my husband 😍,” Kramer captioned her photos via Instagram.

Russell, for his part, posted photos from their boat day via his Instagram as well, though his carousel of pics were mostly photos of Kramer. “What a magical day on the water @kramergirl ❤️,” he wrote.