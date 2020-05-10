Sending thanks. Reality stars, singers and actors have opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their messages to the essential workers, those putting their livelihoods on the line amid the coronavirus pandemic so that we can stay home and help flatten the curve.

“Thank you so much for your service,” Cheryl Burke says in the video above, standing with husband Matthew Lawrence. “We really appreciate all of your hard work and your tenacity. Much respect. We love you and we think of you guys every day.”

Ben Higgins and new fianceé Jess Clarke also sent their thanks. “You do not go unnoticed. We appreciate you, we thank you,” the former Bachelor, 31, says. “Thanks for leading us through a really tough time.”

Jana Kramer shared a Bible verse that she sends to the frontline workers and couldn’t be more grateful.

“I will forever be thankful for you and what you’re doing so that me and my family can be safe. I can’t imagine how y’all are getting through this but just know that y’all are in my prayers and I’m thinking about you guys,” the singer, 36, says. “I think for me, what’s kinda gotten me through is music and asking my Alexa to splay spa music, something to relax and take a long shower. … thank you for being that strength for a lot of us.”

